Windex Buyers Say Cheese Ruling Bolsters False Ad Claim

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A proposed class of buyers suing SC Johnson & Son Inc. with claims that it falsely advertises its Windex cleaner as nontoxic is asking a New York federal judge not to throw out the suit, saying a recent decision in the Seventh Circuit shows the case deserves to move forward. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, an attorney for named plaintiff Katherine Shimanovsky said the panel's decision last week in Bell v. Publix Super Markets Inc. held that whether a reasonable consumer is deceived by labeling is a matter of fact, not law, for a jury to decide....

