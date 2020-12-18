Omni Hotels Chain Dodges False Ad Suit Over Resort Fees

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing the Omni luxury hotel chain of falsely advertising rooms at a below-market price and then adding resort fees to customers' bills later in the booking process, ruling there was no deceptive conduct on the company's part. U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo on Wednesday dismissed lead plaintiff Nantille Charbonnet's suit alleging she and other guests have been ripped off by Omni Hotels Management Corp. because the chain uses an unlawful trade practice called "drip pricing." The Federal Trade Commission defines drip pricing as a technique where firms advertise only part...

