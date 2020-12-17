Kayne Anderson Lands New Trial In $25M Newsletter IP Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court has granted Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP a new trial to hash out damages for its unauthorized access to a publisher's energy industry newsletter articles, finding an erroneous jury instruction from the court compromised the jury's finding. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake said in an opinion Wednesday that a new trial is the only way to fulfill the Fifth Circuit's mandate to determine the correct damages award for publisher Energy Intelligence Group Inc., which the company argues is over $25 million. The damages stem from a jury's verdict that Kayne Anderson infringed EIG's copyrights by sharing login...

