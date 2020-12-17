Mass. 'Right To Repair' Law Could Put Car Cos. In A Jam

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- On Nov. 3, Massachusetts voters approved a "right to repair" ballot initiative by a vote of 75% to 25%.[1] The new law will provide vehicle owners and independent repair shops "with expanded access to mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair," and correspondingly restrict manufacturers from limiting private access to these data.[2] Although Massachusetts has led the way in approving right-to-repair initiatives and passing related legislation,[3] a fierce national debate has arisen regarding the right-to-repair movement, which has targeted numerous industries, including automakers, makers of industrial farm equipment and consumer tech companies.[4] This debate has only intensified with the proposal...

