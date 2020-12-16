DEA Urges Court To Drop Whistleblower's Discrimination Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rejected allegations the agency pressured an ex-agent with a brain tumor to retire as a reprisal for his whistleblower efforts in a Wednesday hearing, claiming the former agent's allegations weren't sufficient to support a federal discrimination case and the suit needed to be tossed. An attorney for the government, Meghan Elizabeth Loftus of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, told U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III too much time had passed between Eric Katz's resignation from the DEA in April and when he allegedly complained to the FBI about a potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS