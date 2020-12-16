Pokémon Go Maker Likely To Beat Patent Infringement Claim

Law360, San Francisco (December 16, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge struggled to see how the maker of smartphone game Pokémon Go infringed an augmented reality patent belonging to companies affiliated with billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong or why the patent shouldn't be invalidated, saying during a hearing Wednesday, "Maybe it's speedier, but fast isn't inventive." U.S. District Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said she couldn't see how the claims in the patent at issue — which involves determining the amount for a transaction based on a user's location — implement anything other than an abstract concept using generic computer components. "What is the inventive concept?" Judge Beeler asked...

