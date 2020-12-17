State Secrets Complicate Litigation Over Bomb Blast

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- A defense contractor has sought for the third time dismissal of a federal tort lawsuit over a bombing that happened in Afghanistan, alleging Wednesday that confidential information it would need to prepare an adequate defense was being withheld by the government. Fluor Enterprises Inc., which provided facility support to the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, said it believes a U.S. Army soldier's injuries from a 2016 suicide bombing on base were not caused by the company's negligence. But given the fact that the U.S. Department of Defense has only released a highly redacted version of its investigative report, Fluor said the company...

