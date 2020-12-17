Feds, 3 Tribes Slam NM's Bid To Rehear Water Rights Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- Three Native American tribes and the federal government urged the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday to reject New Mexico's request to rehear a water rights suit, arguing the court did not misinterpret any laws in allowing the tribes to retain Jemez River water rights. A three-judge panel ruling in September found that when the Spanish government colonized the area in the 1500s, it did not take away rights of access to the river belonging to the Pueblos of Jemez, Santa Ana and Zia. Therefore, the panel found, the tribes' "aboriginal" water rights were preserved, and the New Mexico government had no authority...

