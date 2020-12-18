Trump Admin. Faltered On Oil And Gas Leasing, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Environmental groups told the Ninth Circuit that the Bureau of Land Management has prioritized development over its other responsibilities, like protecting the "near-threatened" sage grouse, arguing in two appeals that lower courts were right to toss oil and gas leases. Advocates including the Montana Wildlife Federation and the Western Watersheds Project filed separate briefs Wednesday defending lower courts holding that the BLM had unlawfully constrained public participation when it adopted guidelines for oil and gas leasing and sidestepped its commitment to prioritize sales in areas not inhabited by the bird, which has "near-threatened" status, meaning that its population is falling. The BLM...

