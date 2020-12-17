Judge Hangs Up On Atty Over NY Sports Club Ch. 11 Disputes

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ordered a law firm partner's phone cut off midsentence Thursday during a second attempt to confirm a liquidating Chapter 11 plan for New York Sports Clubs' parent company after the judge mentioned possible "professional misconduct" by attorneys at their firm. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he ordered a virtual hearing operator to terminate the line of Donald G. Derrico of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP after the attorney began an objection to remarks by the judge suggesting there was "perhaps professional misconduct" in post-petition dealings involving the debtor's former CEO, the Massachusetts Office of the...

