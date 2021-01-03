UK Supreme Court Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360, London (January 3, 2021, 5:02 PM GMT) -- In the year ahead, commercial litigators will be watching to see if the U.K.'s highest court signs off on a proposed group action against Google, as well as how it will rule on a high-profile test case over business interruption insurance. Several other closely watched disputes should also be decided, with lawyers hoping for clarity on corporations' duty of care and employee rights, in particular. Here, Law360 offers a preview of those and other commercial cases to watch at the Supreme Court in 2021. Data Privacy and Google The top court will hear arguments on whether Richard Lloyd, the former executive...

