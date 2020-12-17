2nd Circ. Won't Review Aluminum Buyers' Cert. Denial

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to consider an appeal challenging the denial of class certification for aluminum buyers who have accused financial giants and metal warehouses of scheming to raise the price of the metal. Circuit Judges Robert D. Sack, Michael H. Park and Steven J. Menashi rejected the bid by the purchasers in a one-page order, stating "an immediate appeal is not warranted." The buyers were challenging a New York federal court's July decision turning down their bid for certification. At the time, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer took issue with the buyers' commonality in the case, stating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS