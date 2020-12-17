PETA Wins Fee Sanction Against 'Tiger King' Park Operator

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The co-operator of a roadside zoo attraction featured in the Netflix series "Tiger King" has been sanctioned by a federal court in Oklahoma for failing to pay attorney fees relating to a suit filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Lauren Lowe must pay interest on $6,852 of attorney fees and expenses PETA incurred while it enforced subpoenas requiring her to produce documents and sit for a deposition, as ordered Thursday by U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick of the U.S. District Court in Western Oklahoma. The animal rights group sought her cooperation in a suit filed against her...

