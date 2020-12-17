Texas County Wins $5.6M For Hurricane Harvey Cleanup

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has determined that Harris County, Texas, is entitled to about $5.6 million in additional federal reimbursement for Hurricane Harvey cleanup costs, but not the entire $15 million it requested to cover incentive payments to a contractor. In a ruling issued Tuesday, the CBCA panel ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover the $5.6 million portion of the costs incurred after the 2017 hurricane. The case asked the board to determine whether it was reasonable for Harris County to agree to $15 million in incentive payments for vendor DRC Emergency Services LLC. Because of the...

