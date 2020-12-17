Blackstone's Investment Values Software Co. Over $2B

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Blackstone, working with Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, said Thursday that it refreshed Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP-guided information management software developer ISN with a minority investment that values the company at more than $2 billion. The private equity giant's growth-focused arm, Blackstone Growth, injected Dallas-based ISN with more than $500 million, according to a source familiar with the transaction. Blackstone said in a news release that the investment for an undisclosed amount will make Blackstone the only outside investor in employee-owned ISN. The firm added that the new funds will support ISN's product innovation and market expansion. Vini Letteri, a...

