NLRB Greenlights Election At Ala. Amazon Warehouse

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- A union push from workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama has enough support to conduct an election that could create the first bargaining unit at the online retail giant in the country, a National Labor Relations Board spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The NLRB's Atlanta office determined "there is sufficient showing of interest" to support the petition the workers filed last month seeking a vote on whether a Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union local should represent roughly 1,500 workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, NLRB congressional liaison Kevin Petroccione said in a statement. The union and company now have...

