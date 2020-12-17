Construction Co. Can't Revive Canceled Army Corps' Contract

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals tossed a construction company's challenge of a decision canceling their warehouse construction contract following delays, despite accusations that the Army Corps of Engineers antagonized the company from the start. A three-member panel ruled that GSC Construction Inc. is not entitled to $328,293.82 in damages or to have the project's default termination reversed in a decision reached Nov. 24 and made public this week. Two of the board members also said that the Corps' references to a review process of several GSC projects as "The Magnificent Seven," a Western film in which many members of...

