Restaurant Chain Friendly's Gets Approval For Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the Chapter 11 plan of Friendly's and sale of the 130-site East Coast restaurant chain's assets to an affiliate of Texas-based Brix Holdings LLC for about $2 million. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said "it was obviously really good news" that he was able to approve a going concern sale, given the current economic climate and the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the restaurant industry. The sale will help save jobs and an "iconic" casual dining chain, the judge said. "As we said the on the first day, this is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS