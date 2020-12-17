Ritz-Carlton Hit With Class Suit Over Chicago Finger Scans

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. got hit Wednesday with a proposed class state court suit claiming the company's luxury hotel and residence in Chicago uses a finger scanner to track and share employees' work time in violation of their biometric privacy rights. Former employee Mark Mendoza claimed in his suit that The Ritz-Carlton Hotel of Chicago's requirement that hourly workers use a biometric timekeeping system to clock in and out of shifts and breaks ignores their rights to informed consent under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Mendoza says Ritz-Carlton had never explained how it used its biometric time-keeping system and never...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS