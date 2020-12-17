Northern Dynasty To Fight Rejection Of Pebble Mine Permit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., which has sought for years to exploit a precious metals deposit in Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed, said Thursday it will challenge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recent decision nixing a critical water permit for the controversial Pebble Mine project. Northern Dynasty, owner of the U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the partnership is now preparing to submit a January request for appeal before the Army Corps to fight the agency's Nov. 25 issuance of a negative record of decision for the proposed open pit copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium...

