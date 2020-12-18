5 Big Developments That Shaped The PTAB In 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:13 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has faced plenty of twists and turns this year, with the board extending precedent on discretionary denials, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the PTAB's time bar determinations aren't appealable and the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting its ability to pivot to remote proceedings. Here, Law360 looks back at five critical PTAB developments. Discretion When the PTAB designated its decision in Apple v. Fintiv as precedential in May, PTAB practitioners had to scramble to figure out how to overcome the six factors the board laid out in the decision for determining when the advanced stage of parallel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS