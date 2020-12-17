DOD, Microsoft Counter Amazon's 'Revisionist' JEDI Attack

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims unsealed new documents on Thursday outlining Microsoft and the military's effort to nix new allegations of bias from Amazon in its updated challenge to the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract award. The new documents cover Microsoft Corp. and the U.S. Department of Defense's requests to toss a claim in Amazon Web Services' amended complaint, unsealed Tuesday, which alleges that "systematic bias, bad faith, and undue influence exerted by President [Donald] Trump" skewed the DOD's decision-making last fall. The DOD agreed to review its original choice of contractor earlier this year, eventually handing the...

