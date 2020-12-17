Calif. Justices To Hear Sex Harassment Arbitration Challenge

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court agreed to hear a fired worker's challenge to a decision to kick his sexual harassment case out of court, setting the stage for him to challenge the enforceability of an arbitration agreement he claimed he didn't know existed. The state's highest court said Wednesday that it would hear Michael Conyer's argument that his California state lawsuit belonged in court rather than before an arbitrator. Conyer is taking aim at an August ruling by the state Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, which sided with Hula Media Services' push to compel arbitration. Conyer, who sued Hula and...

