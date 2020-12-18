Nokia Must Pay $2B To Enforce Daimler SEP Injunction

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:00 PM EST) -- A German appeals court ruled Thursday that Nokia must pay €1.67 billion ($2.05 billion) in order to enforce an injunction it won against Daimler in a standard-essential patent case, vastly more than the lower court said was necessary. The amount of collateral the Munich Higher Regional Court ruled Nokia must pay to enforce the Germany-wide injunction on Daimler products is more than 90 times the €18 million ($22 million) the lower court set in October. A Nokia representative on Friday confirmed that the appeals court had increased the amount, but declined to comment on whether the company intends to pay it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS