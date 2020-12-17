Ga. Game Cos. Aim To Bypass Lottery Agency In Profit Fight

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A group of Georgia gaming machine licensees and the machine provider they're fighting over profits asked a Georgia appeals court Thursday to keep their case in court rather than send it back to the state's lottery agency. The six licensees and machine provider Coin-Op Solutions LLC said during oral arguments that a state trial court was wrong to rule in May that it didn't have authority to decide whether an arbitrator in November 2018 correctly dismissed Coin-Op's claims against the licensees for $759,661. Under Georgia law for coin-operated amusement machines, known as COAMs, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has jurisdiction for all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS