DOJ Attys Dish On Indivior Opioid Case As Sentencing Wraps

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- In an interview with Law360, the U.S. Department of Justice attorneys who prosecuted Indivior and two executives for illicit opioid marketing spotlighted the unusually strict compliance rules now hanging over the company and pointedly contrasted Indivior's no-holds-barred legal defense with the cooperative approaches of drugmakers in other cases. The hourlong conversation took place in late December shortly after the final sentencing in the case, which is among the most prominent examples of the DOJ becoming more amenable to criminally charging pharmaceutical companies and their executives for marketing misconduct involving prescription narcotics. At issue were Indivior's false safety claims surrounding Suboxone Film,...

