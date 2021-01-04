Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

DOJ Attys Dish On Indivior Opioid Case As Sentencing Wraps

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- In an interview with Law360, the U.S. Department of Justice attorneys who prosecuted Indivior and two executives for illicit opioid marketing spotlighted the unusually strict compliance rules now hanging over the company and pointedly contrasted Indivior's no-holds-barred legal defense with the cooperative approaches of drugmakers in other cases.

The hourlong conversation took place in late December shortly after the final sentencing in the case, which is among the most prominent examples of the DOJ becoming more amenable to criminally charging pharmaceutical companies and their executives for marketing misconduct involving prescription narcotics.

At issue were Indivior's false safety claims surrounding Suboxone Film,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!