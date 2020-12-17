Disney, Viacom Kids' Privacy Deal OK'd, But Fee Fight Lingers

Law360, San Francisco (December 17, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge signed off Thursday on a settlement by Disney, Viacom and other media companies agreeing to advertising and information gathering limits on children's video games and apps, but the defendants argued over how they should divvy up $9 million in attorney fees they owe under the deal. U.S. District Judge James Donato quickly gave his final approval during a hearing Thursday to the nonmonetary settlements between 16 game development companies and parents who accused them of selling information surreptitiously culled from children's video games. Judge Donato spent much of the hearing wading into a dispute that the parties...

