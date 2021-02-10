Boston US Attorney Andrew Lelling To Step Down

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 11:45 AM EST) -- Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, a Trump appointee who steered the office during the star-studded "Varsity Blues" prosecution and took an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement, announced Wednesday that he had tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden. The departure of Lelling, who had spent more than a decade as a federal prosecutor before being appointed in December 2017, was widely expected after the U.S. Department of Justice asked nearly all Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to step down. Lelling will officially leave on Feb. 28. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell will replace Lelling until the president names a successor in what has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS