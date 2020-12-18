$14M Arbitral Award Row Between Friends Sent To NY Court

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that two childhood friends must bring their $14 million arbitral award dispute to state court, ordering that state-law issues be resolved before the award can be confirmed. The relationship between the two longtime friends and business partners soured over a project to modernize a Moldovan vegetable oil extraction plant. U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall's decision on Thursday adopts a magistrate judge's November recommendation to send the case to state court, ruling that confirming the London Court of International Arbitration's 2018 award would influence the open state-level disputes relevant to their case: breach of...

