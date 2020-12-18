Fired University Coach Wants Out Of Twitter Account Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois university's former baseball coach has urged a federal judge to toss the school's trademark suit that accuses him of hijacking its Twitter account after his firing and starting a rival account to trick users, saying the school has shown no evidence he was running the infringing account. Mossuto said that about five years ago he created a Twitter account on his own, not at the behest of Saint Xavier University. The account was used to post information about the baseball team. After he was fired, he changed the account handle to "CoachRoccoMossuto@coach_rocco" and posted five tweets, but he said...

