Cohen Milstein, Saxena White Get $4M For Credit Suisse Deal

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge approved a $4 million attorney fee award for Saxena White PA and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC on Thursday for their work securing a $15.5 million investor settlement with Credit Suisse. The firms had sought a slightly higher award of $4.65 million, equal to 30% of the deal that resolves claims Credit Suisse hid problems with risk management in its fixed-income franchise before $1 billion in write-downs in 2016. U.S. District Court Judge Lorna G. Schofield found that fee awards in cases with similarly sized settlement funds were typically lower than the 30% being sought,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS