Jaguar Wants Turbocharger Warranty Claims Thrown Out

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC is asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out a proposed class action saying it sold cars with defective turbochargers, telling the court that the class can't make a warranty claim without saying their vehicles needed repairs during the warranty period. In a 51-page motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Jaguar said the named plaintiffs — Loretta Flynn-Murphy, Lynn Cohn and Kelly McNew — "artfully" leave out whether their 2015 Land Rovers needed their turbochargers replaced within the express warranty, so they can't support an allegation that the company breached that warranty. "Their theory is...

