SEC Allows NYSE Cos. To Sell Shares In Direct Listings

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved a New York Stock Exchange plan allowing companies that conduct direct listings to also sell new shares and raise capital, potentially making this alternative to an initial public offering attractive to more companies. Tuesday's green light follows several months of deliberation after an investor group objected to a prior approval issued by SEC staff in August and requested the full commission review the matter. The SEC, in an order posted on its website Tuesday, said it determined that the "NYSE has met its burden to show that the proposed rule change is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS