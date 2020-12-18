Real Estate Rumors: CC Homes, 601W, Winter Properties

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- CC Homes has picked up a Southwest Ranches, Florida, development site for $11.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 47.5 acres at 15990 and 15900 Griffin Road as well as 4751 Dykes Road, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Patricia Fuccile, according to the report. CC Homes plans to build 42 single-family homes at the site, according to the report. Developer 601W Cos. has wrapped up its $953 million purchase of an office property on Tenth Avenue in New York from real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp., Commercial Observer...

