UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 18, 2020, 6:55 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen more litigation involving Mozambique and Credit Suisse, a U.K. bakery sue its underwriters and a General Electric unit face a contract suit from a Filipino energy provider. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Baltaci v. Refinitiv Ltd. Fintech and data company Refinitiv — which is owned by Blackstone Group LP — is the subject of a defamation claim filed by Fatih Baltaci on Dec. 18. The claimant is represented by Brett Wilson LLP. The case is Baltaci v. Refinitiv Ltd., case number QB-2020-004538, in the High Court of Justice of England...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS