Gasoline Price-Fixing Suit Can't Rope In Diesel Allegations

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge removed diesel price-fixing allegations from a pair of related suits accusing fuel companies of artificially jacking up gasoline prices, saying the complaints never spelled out those claims even though they are part of an expert report. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew G. Schopler struck the expert's estimate of $4.6 billion in diesel fuel-related damages from the case, which comprises two suits by fuel consumers and gas stations against key suppliers including BP West Coast Products LLC and Chevron USA. "Diesel price-fixing was not among the allegations in the complaints. And plaintiffs never mentioned diesel in their responses to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS