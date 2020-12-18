Seattle Leans On High Court To KO Health Care Challenge

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling should be the knockout blow for an employer group's challenge to a Seattle ordinance aimed at bolstering hotel workers' access to health care, the city has told the Ninth Circuit. On Thursday, Seattle pointed the Ninth Circuit to the high court's Dec. 10 decision in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, where the justices ruled that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't trump local laws that impose cost regulations on a benefits plan. "Plaintiff argues that ERISA preempts [the Seattle ordinance] because supposed economic pressures and administrative burdens create an impermissible 'connection with' ERISA...

