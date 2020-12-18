DOJ, Google Looking At Sept. 2023 Date For Antitrust Trial

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The landmark U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general monopoly cases against Google will likely need nearly three years to reach trial, which themselves are expected to last several months and might be consolidated, the parties and the D.C. federal judge revealed during a telephone status conference Friday. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said he'll be entering a scheduling order in the coming days, with the parties currently eyeing more than 15 months of fact discovery in addition to months of expert discovery and a timetable for both sides to seek summary judgment. If anyone thought the case would go...

