Kennedy Wilson, GIC Aim For $1B In Logistics Investments

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Real estate investor Kennedy Wilson said Friday it will enter into a joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire and manage U.K. logistics properties, a partnership that could target up to $1 billion in total assets. Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. said the joint venture with GIC will be "seeded" with an existing, $220 million portfolio owned by Kennedy Wilson. The portfolio includes 18 urban logistics assets in the U.K., the announcement said. The venture will seek out urban logistics properties in the U.K. initially, but may expand its geographic focus to Ireland and Spain, the announcement said....

