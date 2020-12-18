Texas Lottery Contractor Defeats Scratch-Off Fraud Claims

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Dallas County judge has freed a Texas Lottery Commission contractor from fraud claims in a proposed class action over allegedly misleading scratch-off game instructions, after the contractor argued the plaintiff knew about the supposed issues before playing. Dallas County District Judge Aiesha Redmond on Wednesday granted Gtech Corp.'s summary judgment bid, permanently dismissing plaintiff Dawn Nettles' 2014 lawsuit against the U.S. subsidiary of an Italian gaming company that had an exclusive contract to operate the Texas Lottery through this year. Gtech had argued in its September summary judgment motion that Nettles, a self-proclaimed watchdog of the Texas Lottery, knew about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS