LA Residents Say City Hid Dangerous Gas Leak For Years

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A group of residents in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley sued the city and its water and power department Thursday, alleging they hid a natural gas leak for years despite officials' knowledge of the dangers it posed to the surrounding low-income and minority communities. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced the leak publicly in August, although the department knew of the leak for years and failed to notify local residents, city leaders or the agency's board of its dangers, according to the nine plaintiff residents and a nonprofit. The residents attribute a wide range of health problems they...

