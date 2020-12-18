Fox News Network Must Face Trimmed Suit Over Crude Texts

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed Fox Corp. and two executives from television personality Brittany McHenry's suit accusing commentator George Murdoch of sexually harassing her by sending her vulgar text messages, but allowed claims against Murdoch, Fox News Network and an executive producer to proceed. In a 48-page order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer threw out claims against Fox News Vice President John Finley and Fox Corp. human resources consultant Monica Mekeel, as well as claims against Fox Corp, which is the parent of Fox News Networks LLC. The judge concluded the allegations against the two executives were...

