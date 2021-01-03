New Jersey Regulation And Legislation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is entering 2021 with an eye on winning a second term while his administration imposes restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak and crafts regulations for selling adult-use recreational marijuana and implementing an environmental justice law, even as mandatory minimum sentencing reform remains stalled. The Democratic governor's reelection bid will likely be shaped by his handling of a pandemic that has led to more than 400,000 total cases in the Garden State and over 18,000 confirmed and probable deaths. New Jersey restaurants and other businesses also have been forced to close their doors in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS