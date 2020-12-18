FedEx Asks 9th Circ. To Take On $7M Disability Bias Case

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- FedEx Freight Inc. turned to the Ninth Circuit Friday in its push to overturn a $7 million loss in a former truck driver's disability discrimination case, arguing the damages were excessive and the driver's bad knee wasn't actually a disability. FedEx's notice of appeal came a day after the company asked U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman to grant it a new trial, arguing that had David Goldstine been more forthright about his knee issues, he wouldn't have lost his federal certification needed for driving the company's commercial vehicles. "It was Goldstine's conduct, not FXF's, that ended his employment," the company said...

