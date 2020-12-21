DOI Says It Rightly Rejected Alaska Tribe's Bingo Bid

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has urged a D.C. federal judge to hand it a win in a suit by an Alaska tribe seeking to secure the right to open a bingo hall on a tribe member's land, saying the department rightly found that the tribe didn't have jurisdiction there. The Native Village of Eklutna, a federally recognized tribal entity, has sought summary judgment in its bid to overturn the DOI's June 2018 decision not to allow gambling on a parcel of land allotted to a tribe member in the 1960s, claiming the decision ignored the tribe's long-standing exercise of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS