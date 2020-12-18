Ex-Stanford Exec's 20-Year Sentence To Remain In Place

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday tossed a former Stanford Financial Group executive's latest bid to challenge his 20-year prison sentence for his role in Robert Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding the man did not show his trial attorney failed to properly advise him. Judge David Hittner granted the government's motion for summary judgement and denied Gilbert T. Lopez Jr.'s latest attempt to vacate his 20-year sentence. The decision comes after the Fifth Circuit ordered the lower court to reconsider Lopez's most recent bid — this time with an evidentiary hearing — claiming his attorney at Zimmermann Lavine Zimmermann...

