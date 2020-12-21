Fla. Hotels Resolve Woman's Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- Three Florida hotels and motels reached an agreement to permanently end a yearlong Florida federal court battle with a woman who says she was sex trafficked as a minor and that the hotels overlooked multiple red flags indicating criminal activity on their properties. In a pair of joint stipulations, a Jane Doe agreed to dismiss with prejudice a lawsuit she brought against MW Plantation LP, doing business as Sawgrass Inn & Conference Center, and against Rickey Patel, doing business as Vacation Inn, and Sky Motel Inc. Neither stipulation indicates whether the parties reached a settlement. Doe sued the hotels in December 2019,...

