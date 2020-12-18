Netflix Settles Sherlock Holmes Copyright Fight

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- Netflix and the estate of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle reached a settlement Friday to end a copyright lawsuit over a recent movie centered on the famed detective's sister. Six weeks after Netflix likened the lawsuit to "extortion," the Conan Doyle Estate Ltd. told a New Mexico federal judge that they had agreed to end the case. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and neither side immediately returned requests for comment. The Conan Doyle estate sued in June over "Enola Holmes," a mystery film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown that debuted on Netflix in September. The case came roughly six years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS