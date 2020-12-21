Texas Hospital To Pay $48M To End False Claims Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Baylor Scott & White Health system hospital has agreed to pay $48 million to settle False Claims Act violation allegations lodged by two whistleblower doctors who say the hospital placed extremely high patient quotas on its physician owners to drive business for the hospital. Texas Heart Hospital of the Southwest LLP, doing business as Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, has agreed to settle the kickback claims filed by former doctors Mitchell Magee and Todd Dewey, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. The doctors accused the hospital of submitting fraudulent Medicare claims based on patient referrals that violated the Physician Self-Referral...

