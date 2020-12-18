Court Won't Hold New Trial After Roku Beats $41M IP Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright on Friday declined to order a new trial after a jury in the Western District of Texas cleared Roku Inc. of infringing an MV3 Partners LLC streaming media patent, denying MV3's bid for a do-over in the $41 million dispute. In a two-sentence order, Judge Albright denied the motion for a new trial brought by MV3, which argued that Roku's "constant and brazen misconduct" prejudiced the jury during the October trial and is grounds for a new trial. "The court having now reviewed said motion finds that it is not well taken and should be denied,"...

